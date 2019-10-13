VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week six of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a tackle for loss in the Eagles 38-20 loss to the Vikings
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Three punts for a 41 yard average in the Vikings 38-20 win over the Eagles
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 59.5 yards per punt in the Chiefs 31-24 loss to the Texans
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 23-17
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 13-6 loss to the Saints
Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis didn’t have a catch in the Eagles 38-20 loss to the Vikings
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Chargers 24-17
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24.
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – One tackle in the Panthers 37-26 win over Tampa Bay.
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve with a foot injury
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 9 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Broncos 16-0 win over the Titans.
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 35-14 win over the Giants
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 31 yards, 7 catches for 35 yards in the Saints 13-6 win over the Jaguars.
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had a pass deflection in the Steelers 24-17 win over the Chargers
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had one tackle in the 49ers 20-7 win over the Rams.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Seven punts for an average of 50 yards a punt in the Panthers 37-26 win over Tampa Bay
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears had a bye
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had 7 tackles including a tackle for loss in the Jets 24-22 win over the Cowboys
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had one catch for zero yards in the Falcons 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had one tackle, an interception, three pass deflections, and an onside kick recovery in the Steelers 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had one tackle in the Saints 13-6 win over the Jaguars
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Witten had 5 catches for 57 yards in the Cowboys 24-22 loss to the Jets.