How did the former Vols fare in week six of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a tackle for loss in the Eagles 38-20 loss to the Vikings

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Three punts for a 41 yard average in the Vikings 38-20 win over the Eagles

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 59.5 yards per punt in the Chiefs 31-24 loss to the Texans

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 23-17

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 13-6 loss to the Saints

Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis didn’t have a catch in the Eagles 38-20 loss to the Vikings

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Chargers 24-17

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24.

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – One tackle in the Panthers 37-26 win over Tampa Bay.

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve with a foot injury

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 9 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Broncos 16-0 win over the Titans.

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 35-14 win over the Giants

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 31 yards, 7 catches for 35 yards in the Saints 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had a pass deflection in the Steelers 24-17 win over the Chargers

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had one tackle in the 49ers 20-7 win over the Rams.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Seven punts for an average of 50 yards a punt in the Panthers 37-26 win over Tampa Bay

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears had a bye

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had 7 tackles including a tackle for loss in the Jets 24-22 win over the Cowboys

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions play the Packers Monday night

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had one catch for zero yards in the Falcons 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had one tackle, an interception, three pass deflections, and an onside kick recovery in the Steelers 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had one tackle in the Saints 13-6 win over the Jaguars

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Witten had 5 catches for 57 yards in the Cowboys 24-22 loss to the Jets.