How did the former Vols fare in week seven of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including a sack in the Eagles 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Five tackles in the Lions 42-30 loss to the Vikings

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for a 49 yard average in the Vikings 42-30 win over the Lions

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Six punts for a 44.3 yard average in the Chiefs 30-6 win over the Broncos

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Seahawks 30-16

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 27-17 win over the Bengals

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye



Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Colts 30-23

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – The Panthers had a bye

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 30-6 loss to the Chiefs Thursday night

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Jets Monday night

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara didn’t play in the Saints 36-25 win over the Bears

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles in the 49ers 9-0 win Redskins

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – The Panthers had a bye

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had a rush for two yards, 2 catches for 21 yards, 4 kickoff returns for a 40.8 yard average including a 102 yard return for a school in the Bears 36-35 loss to the Saints.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —The Jets play the Patriots Monday night

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 42-30 loss to the Vikings

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 37-10 loss to the Rams

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 36-25 win over the Bears

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Four catches for 33 yards in the Cowboys 37-10 win over the Eagles