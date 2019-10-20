VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week seven of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including a sack in the Eagles 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Five tackles in the Lions 42-30 loss to the Vikings
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for a 49 yard average in the Vikings 42-30 win over the Lions
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Six punts for a 44.3 yard average in the Chiefs 30-6 win over the Broncos
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Seahawks 30-16
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 27-17 win over the Bengals
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Colts 30-23
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – The Panthers had a bye
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 30-6 loss to the Chiefs Thursday night
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Jets Monday night
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara didn’t play in the Saints 36-25 win over the Bears
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles in the 49ers 9-0 win Redskins
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – The Panthers had a bye
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had a rush for two yards, 2 catches for 21 yards, 4 kickoff returns for a 40.8 yard average including a 102 yard return for a school in the Bears 36-35 loss to the Saints.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —The Jets play the Patriots Monday night
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 42-30 loss to the Vikings
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 37-10 loss to the Rams
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 36-25 win over the Bears
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Four catches for 33 yards in the Cowboys 37-10 win over the Eagles