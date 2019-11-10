How did the former Vols fare in week ten of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 20-13 loss to the Bears

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 42.5 yards in the Vikings 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – One punt for 26 yards in the Chiefs 35-32 loss to the Titans

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 49-13

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – The Jaguars had a bye

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans had a bye

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Galden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 24-16 loss to the Packers

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Four carries for 24 yards, 8 catches for 50 yards in the Saints 26-9 loss to the Falcons

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have any tackles in the Steelers 17-12 win over the Rams.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers play Monday night

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 40.7 yards a punt in the Panthers 24-16 loss to the Packers

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Four kickoff returns for an average of 25.3 yards and a long of 33 in the Bears 20-13 win over the Lions

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Two tackles in the Jets 34-27 win over the Giants.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 20-13 loss to the Bears

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 26-9 win over the Saints.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 17-12 win over the Rams.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Three tackles in the Saints 26-9 loss to the Falcons

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Two catches for 17 yards in the Cowboys 28-24 loss to the Vikings