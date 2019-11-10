VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week ten of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 20-13 loss to the Bears
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 42.5 yards in the Vikings 28-24 win over the Cowboys.
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – One punt for 26 yards in the Chiefs 35-32 loss to the Titans
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 49-13
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – The Jaguars had a bye
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans had a bye
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Galden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 24-16 loss to the Packers
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Four carries for 24 yards, 8 catches for 50 yards in the Saints 26-9 loss to the Falcons
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have any tackles in the Steelers 17-12 win over the Rams.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers play Monday night
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 40.7 yards a punt in the Panthers 24-16 loss to the Packers
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Four kickoff returns for an average of 25.3 yards and a long of 33 in the Bears 20-13 win over the Lions
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Two tackles in the Jets 34-27 win over the Giants.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 20-13 loss to the Bears
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 26-9 win over the Saints.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 17-12 win over the Rams.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Three tackles in the Saints 26-9 loss to the Falcons
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Two catches for 17 yards in the Cowboys 28-24 loss to the Vikings