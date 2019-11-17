How did the former Vols fare in week 11 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 17-10 loss to the Patriots

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles in the Lions 35-27 loss to the Cowboys

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Five punts for an average of 47 yards a punt in the Vikings 27-23 win over the Broncos

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs play Monday night.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens blew out the Texans 41-7

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 33-13 loss to the Colts

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Browns 21-7

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans were routed by the Ravens 41-7.

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 29-3 loss to the Falcons

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos fell to the Vikings 27-23

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Four tackles and a fumble recovery in the Broncos 27-23 loss to the Vikings

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 75 yards, 10 catches for 47 yards in the Saints 34-17 win over Tampa Bay

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 21-7 loss to the Browns

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Four tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 36-26 win over the Cardinals

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for a 46.8 yard average in the Panthers 29-3 loss to the Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two kick returns for an average of 34.5 yards a return an done tackle on special teams in he Bears 17-7 loss to the Rams.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles including a tackle for loss n the Jets 34-17 win over the Redskins

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 35-27 loss to the Cowboys

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 29-3 win over the Panthers.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 21-7 loss to the Browns

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 34-17 win over Tampa Bay

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Five catches for 33 yards in the Cowboys 35-27 win over the Lions