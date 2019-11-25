How did the former Vols fare in week 12 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett didn’t have a tackle in the Eagles 17-9 loss to the Seahawks

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – One tackle and one quarterback hurry in the Lions 19-16 loss to the Redskins

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings had a bye

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs had a bye

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens play the Rams Monday night

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs did not play in the Jaguars 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Bengals 16-10

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Colts 20-17 Thursday night

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle and had one punt return for zero yards in the Panthers 34-31 loss to the Saints

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive on Sunday.

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 15 tackles including one for loss in the Broncos 20-3 loss to the Bills

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 54 yards, 9 receptions for 48 yards and one punt return for -2 yards in the Saints 34-31 win over the Panthers

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-10 win over the Bengals

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Five tackles in the 49ers 38-7 rout of the Packers

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 42 yards a punt in the Panthers 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One special teams tackle in the Bears 19-14 win over the Giants

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles in the Jets 34-3 win over the Raiders

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 19-16 loss to the Redskins

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in Steelers 16-10 win over the Bengals

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Three tackles in the Saints 34-31 win over the Panthers.

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —One catch for 5 yards in the Cowboys 13-9 loss to the Patriots







