VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 12 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett didn’t have a tackle in the Eagles 17-9 loss to the Seahawks
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – One tackle and one quarterback hurry in the Lions 19-16 loss to the Redskins
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings had a bye
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs had a bye
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens play the Rams Monday night
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs did not play in the Jaguars 42-20 loss to the Titans.
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Bengals 16-10
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Colts 20-17 Thursday night
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle and had one punt return for zero yards in the Panthers 34-31 loss to the Saints
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive on Sunday.
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 15 tackles including one for loss in the Broncos 20-3 loss to the Bills
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 54 yards, 9 receptions for 48 yards and one punt return for -2 yards in the Saints 34-31 win over the Panthers
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-10 win over the Bengals
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Five tackles in the 49ers 38-7 rout of the Packers
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 42 yards a punt in the Panthers 34-31 loss to the Saints.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One special teams tackle in the Bears 19-14 win over the Giants
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles in the Jets 34-3 win over the Raiders
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 19-16 loss to the Redskins
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in Steelers 16-10 win over the Bengals
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Three tackles in the Saints 34-31 win over the Panthers.
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —One catch for 5 yards in the Cowboys 13-9 loss to the Patriots