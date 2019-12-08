How did the former Vols fare in week 14 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles play the Giants Monday night

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Six punts for an average of 37 yards a punt in the Vikings 20-7 win over the Lions.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Three punts for an average of 43.7 yards in the Chiefs 23-16 win over the Patriots.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bills 24-17

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Cardinals 23-17

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Broncos 38-24

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Five tackles in the Broncos 38-24 win over the Texans

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 25 yards, 4 catches for 18 in the Saints 48-46 loss to the 49ers.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 23-17 win over the Cardinals.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Seven tackles in the 49ers 48-46 win over the Saints.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 46.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 40-20 loss to the Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One rush for minus-5 yards, 1 catch for 33 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 44 yards in the Bears 31-24 win over the Cowboys.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips didn’t have a tackle in the Jets 22-21 win over the Dolphins.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 40-20 win over the Panthers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 23-17 over the Cardinals.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Two tackles and a pass deflection in the Saints 48-46 loss to the 49ers.

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Five catches for 37 yards in the Cowboys 31-24 loss to the Bears