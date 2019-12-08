VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 14 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles play the Giants Monday night
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Six punts for an average of 37 yards a punt in the Vikings 20-7 win over the Lions.
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Three punts for an average of 43.7 yards in the Chiefs 23-16 win over the Patriots.
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bills 24-17
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Cardinals 23-17
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Broncos 38-24
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Five tackles in the Broncos 38-24 win over the Texans
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Thirteen carries for 25 yards, 4 catches for 18 in the Saints 48-46 loss to the 49ers.
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 23-17 win over the Cardinals.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Seven tackles in the 49ers 48-46 win over the Saints.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 46.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 40-20 loss to the Falcons
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One rush for minus-5 yards, 1 catch for 33 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 44 yards in the Bears 31-24 win over the Cowboys.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips didn’t have a tackle in the Jets 22-21 win over the Dolphins.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 40-20 win over the Panthers
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 23-17 over the Cardinals.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Two tackles and a pass deflection in the Saints 48-46 loss to the 49ers.
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Five catches for 37 yards in the Cowboys 31-24 loss to the Bears