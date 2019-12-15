How did the former Vols fare in week 15 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – One tackle in the Lions 38-17 loss to the Bucs.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for an average of 51.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 39-10 win over the Chargers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 39.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 23-3 win over the Broncos.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Jets 42-21

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Bills 17-10

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Titans 24-21

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Colts Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Seven tackles including one for loss and a pass deflection in the 49ers 29-22 loss to the Falcons

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 45.8 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 6 yards, two kick returns for an average of 22 yards in the Bears 21-13 loss to the Packers

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —One tackle in the Jets 42-21 loss to the Ravens

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Six tackles in the Lions 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 9 yards in the Falcons 29-22 win over the 49ers.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Colts Monday night

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 44-21 win over the Rams.