VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 15 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – One tackle in the Lions 38-17 loss to the Bucs.
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for an average of 51.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 39-10 win over the Chargers
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 39.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 23-3 win over the Broncos.
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Jets 42-21
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Bills 17-10
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Titans 24-21
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Colts Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Seven tackles including one for loss and a pass deflection in the 49ers 29-22 loss to the Falcons
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 45.8 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 6 yards, two kick returns for an average of 22 yards in the Bears 21-13 loss to the Packers
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —One tackle in the Jets 42-21 loss to the Ravens
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Six tackles in the Lions 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 9 yards in the Falcons 29-22 win over the 49ers.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 17-10 loss to the Bills
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Colts Monday night
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 44-21 win over the Rams.