







How did the former Vols fare in week 16 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a TFL in the Eagles 17-9 win over the Cowboys

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles in the Lions 27-17 loss to the Broncos

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play the Packers Monday night

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 26-3 win over the Bears

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Browns 31-15

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Jets 16-10

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Bucs 23-20

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 27-17 win over the Lions

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, plus 6 receptions for 30 yards in the Saints 38-28 win over the Titans

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone was promoted from the practice squad but didn’t have a catch in the Jets 16-10 win over the Steelers

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Jets

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 34-31 win over the Rams

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 53 yards a punt in the Panthers 38-6 loss to the Colts

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One rush for 16 yards, one catch for 5 yards and one kickoff return for 26 yards before leaving with an injury in the Bears 26-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Three tackles and a sack in the Jets 16-10 win over the Steelers

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Nine tackles including 1 for loss in the Lions 27-17 loss to the Broncos

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 24-12 win over the Jaguars

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Jets

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Two tackles including a sack in the Saints 38-28 win over the Titans

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Two catches for 14 yards in the Cowboys 17-9 loss to the Eagles