VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week 16 of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a TFL in the Eagles 17-9 win over the Cowboys
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles in the Lions 27-17 loss to the Broncos
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings play the Packers Monday night
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 26-3 win over the Bears
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Browns 31-15
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Jets 16-10
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Bucs 23-20
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 27-17 win over the Lions
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, plus 6 receptions for 30 yards in the Saints 38-28 win over the Titans
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone was promoted from the practice squad but didn’t have a catch in the Jets 16-10 win over the Steelers
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Jets
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 34-31 win over the Rams
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for an average of 53 yards a punt in the Panthers 38-6 loss to the Colts
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One rush for 16 yards, one catch for 5 yards and one kickoff return for 26 yards before leaving with an injury in the Bears 26-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Three tackles and a sack in the Jets 16-10 win over the Steelers
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Nine tackles including 1 for loss in the Lions 27-17 loss to the Broncos
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 24-12 win over the Jaguars
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-10 loss to the Jets
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Two tackles including a sack in the Saints 38-28 win over the Titans
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Two catches for 14 yards in the Cowboys 17-9 loss to the Eagles