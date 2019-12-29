VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the final week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles, two sacks in the Eagles 34-17 win over the Giants
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – One punt for an average of 52 yards in the Vikings 21-19 loss to the Bears.
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average 51.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 31-21 win over the Chargers
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Steelers 28-10
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Ravens 28-10
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans loss to the Titans 35-14
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 13 tackles in the Broncos 16-15 win over the Raiders
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Eight carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns, 2 catches for 18 yards in the Saints 42-10 rout of the Panthers
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 13-6 win over the Bills
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 28-10 loss to the Ravens
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles and a pass break up in the 49ers 26-21 win over the Seahawks
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Seven punts for an average of 49.6 yards a punt in the Panthers 42-10 loss to the Saints.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two rushes for 14 yards in the Bears 21-19 win over the Vikings
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — One tackle in the Jets 13-6 win over the Bills
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 10 yards in the Falcons 28-22 win over the Bucs.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 28-10 loss to the Ravens
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One pass deflection in the Saints 42-10 rout of the Panthers
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Four catches for 24 yards in the Cowboys 47-16 win over the Redskins