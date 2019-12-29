How did the former Vols fare in the final week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles, two sacks in the Eagles 34-17 win over the Giants

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – One punt for an average of 52 yards in the Vikings 21-19 loss to the Bears.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average 51.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 31-21 win over the Chargers

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Steelers 28-10

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs was inactive

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Ravens 28-10

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans loss to the Titans 35-14

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 13 tackles in the Broncos 16-15 win over the Raiders

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on injured reserve

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Eight carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns, 2 catches for 18 yards in the Saints 42-10 rout of the Panthers

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 13-6 win over the Bills

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles in the Steelers 28-10 loss to the Ravens

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles and a pass break up in the 49ers 26-21 win over the Seahawks

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Seven punts for an average of 49.6 yards a punt in the Panthers 42-10 loss to the Saints.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two rushes for 14 yards in the Bears 21-19 win over the Vikings

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — One tackle in the Jets 13-6 win over the Bills

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Three tackles in the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 10 yards in the Falcons 28-22 win over the Bucs.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 28-10 loss to the Ravens

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One pass deflection in the Saints 42-10 rout of the Panthers

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Four catches for 24 yards in the Cowboys 47-16 win over the Redskins







