VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the fourth week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles and a half sack in the Eagles 25-20 win over the 49ers.
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —One catch for 16 yards in the Saints 35-29 win over the Lions
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 31-23 win over the Texans
Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat Washington 31-17
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Vikings 31-23
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – A tackle and a fumble recovery in the Eagles 25-20 win over the 49ers.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Six tackles including a sack in the Broncos 37-28 win over the Jets
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — The Patriots-Chiefs play Monday
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 19 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, 3 receptions for 36 yards, 1 kickoff return for 13 yards in the Saints 35-29 win over the Lions
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 37-28 loss to the Broncos
Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive on Sunday
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals beat the Jaguars 33-25
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley was inactive due to a concussion
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Three rushes for 5 yards, a special teams tackle, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 21.7 yards a return in the Bear 19-11 loss to the Colts.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had two tackles in the Jets 37-28 loss to the Broncos
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 35-29 loss to the Saints
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons play the Packers Monday night
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle was inactive
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers had a tackle in the Raiders 30-23 loss to the Bills
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders 30-23 loss to the Bills