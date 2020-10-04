VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the fourth week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles and a half sack in the Eagles 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —One catch for 16 yards in the Saints 35-29 win over the Lions

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 31-23 win over the Texans

Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat Washington 31-17

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Vikings 31-23

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – A tackle and a fumble recovery in the Eagles 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Six tackles including a sack in the Broncos 37-28 win over the Jets

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — The Patriots-Chiefs play Monday

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 19 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, 3 receptions for 36 yards, 1 kickoff return for 13 yards in the Saints 35-29 win over the Lions

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 37-28 loss to the Broncos

Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive on Sunday

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals beat the Jaguars 33-25

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley was inactive due to a concussion

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Three rushes for 5 yards, a special teams tackle, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 21.7 yards a return in the Bear 19-11 loss to the Colts.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had two tackles in the Jets 37-28 loss to the Broncos

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 35-29 loss to the Saints

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons play the Packers Monday night

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers-Titans game was postponed

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle was inactive

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers had a tackle in the Raiders 30-23 loss to the Bills

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders 30-23 loss to the Bills