VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the sixth week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett didn’t have a tackle in the Eagles 30-28 loss to the Ravens
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints had a bye
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 49.5 yards in the Vikings 40-23 loss to the Falcons
Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Five punts for an average of 41.8 yards a punt in the Steelers 38-7 win over the Browns
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – Cox and the Ravens beat the Eagles 30-28
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Titans 42-36 in overtime
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Four tackles including a sack in the Eagles 30-28 loss to the Ravens
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Nine tackles and a tackle for loss in the Broncos 18-12 win over the Patriots.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson and the Patriots fell to the Broncos 18-12
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie and the Bengals fell 31-27 to the Colts.
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Seven tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 24-16 win over the Rams.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One run for 1 yard, one catch for 8 yards in the Bears 23-16 win over the Panthers.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Three tackles including two for loss in the Jets 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 34-16 win over the Jaguars.
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 40-23 win over the Vikings
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles, a sack and an interception in the Steelers 38-7 win over the Browns.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints had a bye
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — The Raiders had a bye
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — The Raiders had a bye