VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the 8th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had one tackle in the Eagles 23-9 win over the Cowboys

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway was inactive on Sunday.

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman, in his first action of the year, had 5 tackles in the Lions 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had three punts for an average of 37.6 yards a punt in the Vikings 28-22 win over the Packers

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Steelers 28-24

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles – Croom didn’t have a catch in the Eagles 23-9 win over the Cowboys

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans had a bye

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson didn’t have a tackle and continues to be bothered by a quad pull as the Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 10 tackles including one for loss in the Broncos 31-30 win over the Chargers.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch in the Patriots 24-21 loss to the Bills

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 9 catches for 96 yards and 12 rushes for 67 yards in the Saints 26-23 overtime win over Chicago.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie is on the Bengals practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 10 tackles in the 49ers 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had 2 catches for 1 yard, 1 run for 4 yards and 3 kick returns for 44 yards in the Bears 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had one tackle in the Lions 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 25-17 win over the Panthers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had two tackles in the Steelers 28-24 win over the Ravens

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Saints 26-23 overtime win over the Bears

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 16-6 win over the Browns.

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Two catches for 21 yards in the Raiders 16-6 win over the Browns