VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 11th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 22-17 loss to the Browns
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —The Bears had a bye
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had one kickoff return for 20 yards and 3 punt returns for 18 yards in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had a tackle in the Lions 20-0 loss to the Panthers
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 3 punts for a 51 yard average in the Vikings 31-28 loss to the Cowboys
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Titans 30-24 in overtime
Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel had 2 punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Titans 30-24 overtime win over the Ravens.
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Patriots 27-20
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had a tackle for loss in the Eagles 22-17 loss to the Browns
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had six tackles in the Broncos 20-13 win over the Dolphins
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 27-20 loss to the Texans
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears —The Bears had a bye
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 20-9 loss to Washington
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —The 49ers had a bye
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears had a bye
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 20-0 loss to the Panthers
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 24-9 loss to the Saints.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 27-3 win over the Jaguars
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had two tackles including one for loss in the Raiders 35-31 loss to the Chiefs
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten had a one yard touchdown catch in the Raiders 35-31 loss to the Chiefs