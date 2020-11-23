VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the 11th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 22-17 loss to the Browns

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —The Bears had a bye

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had one kickoff return for 20 yards and 3 punt returns for 18 yards in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman had a tackle in the Lions 20-0 loss to the Panthers

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 3 punts for a 51 yard average in the Vikings 31-28 loss to the Cowboys

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Titans 30-24 in overtime

Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel had 2 punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Titans 30-24 overtime win over the Ravens.

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Patriots 27-20

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had a tackle for loss in the Eagles 22-17 loss to the Browns

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had six tackles in the Broncos 20-13 win over the Dolphins

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 27-20 loss to the Texans

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears —The Bears had a bye

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 20-9 loss to Washington

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —The 49ers had a bye

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears had a bye

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 20-0 loss to the Panthers

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 27-3 win over the Jaguars

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle didn’t have a tackle in the Saints 24-9 win over the Falcons

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had two tackles including one for loss in the Raiders 35-31 loss to the Chiefs

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten had a one yard touchdown catch in the Raiders 35-31 loss to the Chiefs