VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the 15th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 33-26 loss to the Cardinals

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray did not play in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway is on injured reserve

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 46-25 loss to the Titans

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 40 yards in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Jaguars 40-14

Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Colts 27-20

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had 3 tackles including 2 for loss and a PBU in the Eagles 33-26 loss to the Cardinals

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 48-19 loss to the Bills

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch in the Patriots 22-12 loss to the Dolphins

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 54 yards, 3 receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals play the Steelers Monday night

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had a tackle and a PBU in the 49ers 41-33 loss to the Cowboys

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had 1 rush for 3 yards, 1 catch for 4 yards, and 3 kickoff returns for 69 yards in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 46-25 loss to the Titans

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had 2 catches for 21 yards in the Falcons 31-27 loss to the Bucs

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles and a PBU in the Saints 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had two tackles including a sack in the Raider 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers