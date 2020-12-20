VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 15th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 33-26 loss to the Cardinals
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray did not play in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway is on injured reserve
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 46-25 loss to the Titans
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 40 yards in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Jaguars 40-14
Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Colts 27-20
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had 3 tackles including 2 for loss and a PBU in the Eagles 33-26 loss to the Cardinals
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 48-19 loss to the Bills
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch in the Patriots 22-12 loss to the Dolphins
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 54 yards, 3 receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals play the Steelers Monday night
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had a tackle and a PBU in the 49ers 41-33 loss to the Cowboys
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had 1 rush for 3 yards, 1 catch for 4 yards, and 3 kickoff returns for 69 yards in the Bears 33-27 win over the Vikings
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 46-25 loss to the Titans
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had 2 catches for 21 yards in the Falcons 31-27 loss to the Bucs
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles and a PBU in the Saints 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had two tackles including a sack in the Raider 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers