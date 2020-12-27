VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

How did the former Vols fare in the 16th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive on Sunday

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 41-17 win over the Jaguars.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 3 catches for 26 yards, one punt return for 16 yards in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 47-7 loss to the Bucs.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 4 punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 52-33 loss to the Saints

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Giants 27-13

Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive on Sunday

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – Fulton and the Texans fell to the Bengals 37-31

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Eagles 37-17 loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Bills Monday night

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 22 carries for 155 yards and 6 touchdowns. Kamara also had 3 catches for 17 yards in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers was inactive on Sunday.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 37-31 win over the Texans

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley didn’t have a tackle in the 49ers 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had one kick return for 22 yards in the Bears 41-17 win over the Jaguars

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 47-7 loss to the Bucs

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had one catch for 9 yards in the Falcons 17-14 loss to the Chiefs

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had a tackle in the Steelers 28-24 win over the Colts.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had a tackle for loss and a PBU in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had a sack in the Raiders 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.