VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report

VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 16th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive on Sunday
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray didn’t play in the Bears 41-17 win over the Jaguars.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 3 catches for 26 yards, one punt return for 16 yards in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 47-7 loss to the Bucs.
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt had 4 punts for an average of 46.5 yards a punt in the Vikings 52-33 loss to the Saints
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Giants 27-13
Trevor Daniel, p, Tennessee Titans — Daniel is on the Titans practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive on Sunday
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – Fulton and the Texans fell to the Bengals 37-31
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Eagles 37-17 loss to the Cowboys
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 7 tackles in the Broncos 19-16 loss to the Chargers.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Bills Monday night
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 22 carries for 155 yards and 6 touchdowns. Kamara also had 3 catches for 17 yards in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — McCullers was inactive on Sunday.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 37-31 win over the Texans
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley didn’t have a tackle in the 49ers 20-12 win over the Cardinals.
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Patterson had one kick return for 22 yards in the Bears 41-17 win over the Jaguars
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 47-7 loss to the Bucs
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker had one catch for 9 yards in the Falcons 17-14 loss to the Chiefs
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had a tackle in the Steelers 28-24 win over the Colts.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had a tackle for loss and a PBU in the Saints 52-33 win over the Vikings
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers had a sack in the Raiders 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a catch in the Raiders 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.