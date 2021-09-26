How did the former Vols fare in the third week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles play the Cowboys Monday night.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 4 catches for 41 yards including his first career touchdown in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Colts 25-16.

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles and a half sack in the Browns 26-6 win over the Bears

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 30-28 loss to the Packers

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 5 tackles including 2 sacks in the Broncos 26-0 win over the Jets.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or carry in the Patriots 28-13 loss to the Saints

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 24 carries for 89 yards, 3 receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 6 tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 30-28 loss to the Packers

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 38.8 yards a punt and three were downed inside the 20 as the Dolphins fell to the Raiders 31-28

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer didn’t have a catch in the Chargers 30-24 win over the Chiefs.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 20 yards, 6 receptions for 82 yards and 2 kick returns for 40 yards in the Falcns 17-14 win over the Giants

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Lions 19-17 loss to the Ravens

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Chargers 30-24.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had two tackles in the Steelers 24-10 loss to the Bengals.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had 6 tackles including a sack in the Seahawks 30-17 loss to the Vikings

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad