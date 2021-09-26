VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the third week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles play the Cowboys Monday night.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 4 catches for 41 yards including his first career touchdown in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 31-28 loss to the Raiders.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Colts 25-16.
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles and a half sack in the Browns 26-6 win over the Bears
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 30-28 loss to the Packers
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 5 tackles including 2 sacks in the Broncos 26-0 win over the Jets.
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a catch or carry in the Patriots 28-13 loss to the Saints
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 24 carries for 89 yards, 3 receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 6 tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 30-28 loss to the Packers
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 38.8 yards a punt and three were downed inside the 20 as the Dolphins fell to the Raiders 31-28
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer didn’t have a catch in the Chargers 30-24 win over the Chiefs.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 20 yards, 6 receptions for 82 yards and 2 kick returns for 40 yards in the Falcns 17-14 win over the Giants
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Lions 19-17 loss to the Ravens
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Chargers 30-24.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had two tackles in the Steelers 24-10 loss to the Bengals.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had 6 tackles including a sack in the Seahawks 30-17 loss to the Vikings
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had two tackles in the Saints 28-13 win over the Patriots.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad