VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the fifth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 21-18 loss to Carolina.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 4 catches for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Saints 33-22 win over the Redskins.
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had one tackle in the Dolphins 45-17 loss to the Bucs.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Jaguars 37-19.
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had one tackle in the Browns 47-42 loss to the Chargers.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 8 tackles and a PBU in the Broncos 27-19 loss to the Steelers
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Texans.
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 16 carries for 71 yards and a score, 5 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 33-22 win over Washington.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 5 tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 17-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy averaged 38.5 yards a punt on four kicks in the Dolphins 45-17 loss to the Bucs.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 2 catches for 12 yards in the Chargers 47-42 win over the Browns
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson was 0-1 passing, 14 rushes for 54 yards, 7 catches for 60 yards, 1 kickoff return for 29 yards in the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 5 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Lions 19-17 loss to the Vikings.
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Bills 38-20
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton was inactive in the Steelers 27-10 win over the Broncos
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had a sack in the Seahawks 26-17 loss to the Rams.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Saints 33-22 win over the Redskins.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad