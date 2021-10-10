How did the former Vols fare in the fifth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles in the Eagles 21-18 loss to Carolina.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 4 catches for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Saints 33-22 win over the Redskins.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had one tackle in the Dolphins 45-17 loss to the Bucs.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Jaguars 37-19.

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had one tackle in the Browns 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 8 tackles and a PBU in the Broncos 27-19 loss to the Steelers

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Texans.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 16 carries for 71 yards and a score, 5 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 33-22 win over Washington.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 5 tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 17-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy averaged 38.5 yards a punt on four kicks in the Dolphins 45-17 loss to the Bucs.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 2 catches for 12 yards in the Chargers 47-42 win over the Browns

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson was 0-1 passing, 14 rushes for 54 yards, 7 catches for 60 yards, 1 kickoff return for 29 yards in the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 5 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Lions 19-17 loss to the Vikings.

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Bills 38-20

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton was inactive in the Steelers 27-10 win over the Broncos

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had a sack in the Seahawks 26-17 loss to the Rams.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Saints 33-22 win over the Redskins.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad







