VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the sixth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles in the Eagles 28-22 loss to the Bucs
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints had a bye
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 4 tackles in the Dolphins 23-20 loss to the Jaguars
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans play the Bills Monday night
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 1 tackles in the Browns 37-14 loss to the Cardinals
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 4 tackles int he Broncos 34-24 loss to the Raiders
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 35-29 overtime loss to the Patriots
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers had a bye
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy averaged 39.5 yards a punt on four kicks with 2 inside the 20 in the Dolphins 23-20 loss the Jaguars
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer had 1 catch for 8 yards in the Chargers 34-6 loss to the Ravens.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 7 tackles in the Lions 34-11 loss to the Bengals
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat Washington 31-13
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 23-20 overtime win over the Seahawks.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 4 tackles before being carted off the field with an apparent neck injury in the Seahawks 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints had a bye
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad