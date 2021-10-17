How did the former Vols fare in the sixth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles in the Eagles 28-22 loss to the Bucs

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints had a bye

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 4 tackles in the Dolphins 23-20 loss to the Jaguars

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans play the Bills Monday night

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 1 tackles in the Browns 37-14 loss to the Cardinals

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 4 tackles int he Broncos 34-24 loss to the Raiders

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 35-29 overtime loss to the Patriots

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers had a bye

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy averaged 39.5 yards a punt on four kicks with 2 inside the 20 in the Dolphins 23-20 loss the Jaguars

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —Palmer had 1 catch for 8 yards in the Chargers 34-6 loss to the Ravens.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons had a bye

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 7 tackles in the Lions 34-11 loss to the Bengals

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat Washington 31-13

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 23-20 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 4 tackles before being carted off the field with an apparent neck injury in the Seahawks 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints had a bye

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad