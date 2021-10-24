VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the seventh week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 5 tackles in the Eagles 33-22 loss to the Raiders
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play Monday night
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Dolphins 30-28 loss to the Falcons
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles in a 17-14 win over the Broncos.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson had 2 catches for 32 yards in the Patriots 54-13 win over the Jets.
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly had two carries fro 13 yards in the Browns 17-14 win over the Broncos Thursday night
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 3 tackles and 4 PBU’s in the 49ers 30-18 loss to the Colts
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 3 punts for an average of 51.6 yards a punt in the Dolphins 30-28 loss to the Falcons.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —The Chargers had a bye
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 14 rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown, 2 catches for 1 yard, 2 kickoff returns for an average of 21.5 yards in the Falcons 30-28 win over the Dolphins
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 9 tackles in the Lions 28-19 loss to the Rams.
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs fell to the Titans 27-3
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks play Monday night
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad