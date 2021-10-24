How did the former Vols fare in the seventh week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 5 tackles in the Eagles 33-22 loss to the Raiders

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play Monday night

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman didn’t have a tackle in the Dolphins 30-28 loss to the Falcons

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had two tackles in a 17-14 win over the Broncos.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings was inactive

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson had 2 catches for 32 yards in the Patriots 54-13 win over the Jets.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly had two carries fro 13 yards in the Browns 17-14 win over the Broncos Thursday night

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 3 tackles and 4 PBU’s in the 49ers 30-18 loss to the Colts

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 3 punts for an average of 51.6 yards a punt in the Dolphins 30-28 loss to the Falcons.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers —The Chargers had a bye

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 14 rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown, 2 catches for 1 yard, 2 kickoff returns for an average of 21.5 yards in the Falcons 30-28 win over the Dolphins

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 9 tackles in the Lions 28-19 loss to the Rams.

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs fell to the Titans 27-3

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks play Monday night

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad