VFL in the NFL report week 13

How did the former Vols fare in the 13th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had one tackle in the Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had one catch for 13 yards in the Saints 27-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Colman had two tackles in the Dolphins 20-9 win over the Giants.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt was placed on the COVID list this week.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans had a bye

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – The Browns had a bye

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had one catch for 8 yards in the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Bills Monday night

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was out with a knee injury

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley injured his ankle in the 1st quarter and didn’t record a tackle in the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 6 punts for a 48.3 yard average in the Dolphins 20-9 win over the Giants.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer didn’t have a catch in the Chargers 41-22 win over he Bengals

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 13 carries for 78 yards, 3 catches for 18 yards in the Falcons 30-17 loss to the Bucs.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had one tackle in the Jets 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin was inactive on Sunday

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 29-27 loss to the Lions

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 4 tackles in the Steelers 20-19 win over the Ravens.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 4 tackles in the Seahawks 30-23 win over the 49ers.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had one tackle in the Saints 27-17 loss to the Cowboys

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior was inactive on Sunday

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad