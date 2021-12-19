VFL in the NFL report -- Week 15

How did the former Vols fare in the 15th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles play Washington on Tuesday.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 6 catches for 112 yards in the Saints 9-0 win over the Bucs

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had two tackles in the Dolphins 31-24 win over the Jets.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns — The Browns play the Raiders Monday

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Steelers 19-13

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – The Browns play the Raiders Monday

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 3 catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers 31-13 win over the Falcons

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 27-17 loss to the Colts.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 11 carries for 18 yards and 2 catches for 13 yards in the Saints 9-0 win over the Bucs.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 3 punts for a 53 yard average in the Dolphins 31-24 win over the Jets.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had one catch for 15 yards in the Chargers 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 11 carries for 18 yards, and 2 catches for 5 yards in the Falcons 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips didn’t have a tackle in the Jets 31-24 loss to the Dolphins

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 5 tackles and 2 PBU’s in the Lions 30-12 win over the Cardinals

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat the Chargers 34-28 in overtime

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — The Vikings play the Bears Monday night

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 19-13 win over the Titans

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —The Seahawks play the Rams Tuesday

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Saints 9-0 win over the Bucs

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior was inactive on Sunday

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad