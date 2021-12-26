VFL in the NFL report - Week 16

How did the former Vols fare in the 16th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins play Monday night

Dustin Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns —Colquitt had 1 punt for 37 yards in the Browns 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the 49ers 20-17.

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 1 tackle in the Browns 24-22 loss to the Packers

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 2 catches for 19 yards in the 49ers 20-17 loss to the Titans

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or catch in the Patriots 33-21 loss to the Bills

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins play Monday night

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 5 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers 41-29 loss to the Texans

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, 1 catch for -1 yard, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 26.2 yards in the Falcons 20-16 win over the Lions.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had one tackle in the Jets 26-21 win over the Jaguars

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 8 tackles and a PBU in the Lions 20-16 loss to the Falcons

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —Smith and the Chiefs beat up on the Steelers 36-10

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 30-23 loss to the Rams

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 36-10 loss to the Chiefs

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Seahawks 25-24 loss to the Bears

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior was inactive on Sunday

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad