VFL in the NFL report - Week 16
How did the former Vols fare in the 16th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins play Monday night
Dustin Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns —Colquitt had 1 punt for 37 yards in the Browns 24-22 loss to the Packers.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the 49ers 20-17.
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 1 tackle in the Browns 24-22 loss to the Packers
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 2 catches for 19 yards in the 49ers 20-17 loss to the Titans
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or catch in the Patriots 33-21 loss to the Bills
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins play Monday night
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 5 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers 41-29 loss to the Texans
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 7 carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, 1 catch for -1 yard, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 26.2 yards in the Falcons 20-16 win over the Lions.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had one tackle in the Jets 26-21 win over the Jaguars
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 8 tackles and a PBU in the Lions 20-16 loss to the Falcons
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —Smith and the Chiefs beat up on the Steelers 36-10
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 30-23 loss to the Rams
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 36-10 loss to the Chiefs
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Seahawks 25-24 loss to the Bears
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior was inactive on Sunday
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad