How did the former Vols fare in week four of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles and a sack in the Eagles 34-27 win over the Packers

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles, 2 PBU’s, forced fumble in the Lions 34-30 loss to the Chiefs

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Five punts for a 47 yard average in the Vikings 16-6 loss to the Bears.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for an average of 45.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 34-30 win over the Lions

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens lost to the Browns 40-25

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 26-24 win over Denver

Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis didn’t have a catch in the Eagles

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans and Fulton fell to the Panthers 16-10

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn’t have a tackle in the Panthers 16-10 win over the Texans.

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is on injured reserve with a foot injury

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn’t record a tackle in the Broncos 26-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson played fullback but didn’t have any stats in the Patriots 16-10 win over the Bills

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 17 carries for 69 yards and 3 catches for 20 yards in the Saints 12-10 win over the Cowboys.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —The 49ers had a bye

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for a 39.5 yard average as 3 punts were downed inside the 20 in the Panthers 16-10 win over the Texans

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Two carries for 4 yards, one catch for 3 yards in the Bears 16-6 win over the Vikings

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —The Jets had a bye

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Four tackles in the Lions 34-30 loss to the Chiefs.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 24-10 loss to the Titans

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Bengals Monday night

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle in the Saints 12-10 win over the Cowboys

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Four catches for 50 yards in the Cowboys 12-10 loss to the Saints.