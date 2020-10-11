VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report -- week 5

VFL in the NFL report -- week 5
How did the former Vols fare in the fifth week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Steelers
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Chargers Monday night
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for an average of 48 yards a punt in the Vikings 27-26 loss to the Seahawks
Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Steelers 38-29 win over the Eagles
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 27-3
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 30-14
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Steelers
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots —The Patriots had a bye
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Chargers Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone was waived by the Jets on Saturday.
Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – One tackle as the Bengals fell to the Ravens 27-3
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley was inactive due to a concussion
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Three rushes for 7 yards, 3 catches for 38 yards, a special teams tackle, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 39.7 yards a kick.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Two tackles in the Jets 30-10 loss to the Cardinals
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions had a bye
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for two yards in the Falcons 23-16 loss to the Panthers.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Eagles
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Chargers Monday night
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —One tackle in the Raiders 40-32 win over the Chiefs.
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Two catches for 6 yards in the Raiders 40-32 win over the Chiefs.