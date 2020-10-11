VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report -- week 5

How did the former Vols fare in the fifth week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Steelers

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Chargers Monday night

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for an average of 48 yards a punt in the Vikings 27-26 loss to the Seahawks

Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two punts for an average of 41.5 yards a punt in the Steelers 38-29 win over the Eagles

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bengals 27-3

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 30-14

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Steelers

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos had a bye

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots —The Patriots had a bye

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Chargers Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone was waived by the Jets on Saturday.

Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – One tackle as the Bengals fell to the Ravens 27-3

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley was inactive due to a concussion

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Three rushes for 7 yards, 3 catches for 38 yards, a special teams tackle, 3 kickoff returns for an average of 39.7 yards a kick.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Two tackles in the Jets 30-10 loss to the Cardinals

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions had a bye

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for two yards in the Falcons 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Eagles

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —The Saints play the Chargers Monday night

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —One tackle in the Raiders 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —Two catches for 6 yards in the Raiders 40-32 win over the Chiefs.







