VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report week 7

How did the former Vols fare in the seventh week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles including a sack in the Eagles 22-21 win over the Giants

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was inactive

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 8 catches for 75 yards in the Saints 27-24 win over the Panthers.

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings had a bye

Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Colquitt was cut by the Steelers on Friday.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens had a bye

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles – Croom didn’t have a catch in the Eagles 22-21 win over the Giants

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Packers 35-20

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is battling a quadricep injury and didn’t play in the Eagles 22-21 win over the Giants

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 9 tackles in the Broncos 43-16 loss to the Chiefs

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — One catch for one yard in the Patriots 33-6 loss to the 49ers

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 14 carries for 85 yards and 8 catches for 65 yards in the Saints 27-24 win over the Panthers

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie and the Bengals fell 37-34 to the Browns

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 33-6 win over the Patriots

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears play the Rams Monday night

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips injured his ankle and is out for the year as the Jets fell 18-10 to the Bills

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 23-22 win over the Falcons

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 23-22 loss to the Lions

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had four tackles in the Steelers 27-24 win over the Titans

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —One tackle in the Saints 27-24 win over the Panthers.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 45-20 loss to the Bucs

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — One catch for six yards in he Raiders 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay







