How did the former Vols fare in week eight of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – A tackle and a half sack in the Eagles 31-13 win over the Bills

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Five tackles and a pass break up in the Lions 31-26 win over the Giants

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt and the Vikings didn’t have to punt in Minnesota’s 19-9 win over the Redskins

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Three punts for an average of 51.3 yards a punt in the Chiefs 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens had a bye

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 29-15 win over the Jets.

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Dolphins Monday night

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Raiders 27-24

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – One tackle in the Panthers 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson remains on injured reserve

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James and the Broncos fell 15-13 to the Colts

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Eight tackles and a pass deflection in the Broncos 15-13 loss to the Colts.

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots —Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 27-13 win over the Browns

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was inactive

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Dolphins Monday night

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Two tackles including one for lost and his first career interception in the 49ers 51-13 win over the Panthers

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Seven punts for an average of 44.7 yards a punt in the Panthers 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One rush for 5 yards, 2 catches for one yard, 4 kickoff returns for a 27.3 yard average in the Bears 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Five tackles, three for loss, and a half sack in the Jets 29-15 loss to the Jaguars

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 31-26 win over the Giants.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 18 yards in the Falcons 27-20 loss to the Seahawks

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play the Dolphins Monday night

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Two tackles including a sack in the Saints 31-9 win over the Cardinals

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —The Cowboys had a bye



