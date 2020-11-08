VolQuest - VFL in the NFL report -- Week 9

VFL in the NFL report -- Week 9
How did the former Vols fare in the 9th week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray was active but didn’t play the Bears 24-17 loss to the Titans
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Two catches for 11 yards in the Saints 38-3 win over Tampa Bay
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 34-20 loss to the Vikings
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Three punts for an average of 52.3 yards a punt in the Vikings 34-20 win over the Lions
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Colts 24-10
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat to the Jaguars 27-25
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on IR
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos –. Johnson had 8 tackles in the Broncos 34-27 loss to the Falcons
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — The Patriots play the Jets Monday night
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Nine rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown, 5 catches for 9 yards as the Saints blew out the Bucs 38-3
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Daniel McCullers, dt, Chicago Bears — Four tackles in the Bears 24-17 loss to the Titans
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie is on the Bengals practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets — Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 5 tackles and a PBU in the 49ers 34-17 loss to the Packers
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Three rushes for 13 yards, 4 catches for 27 yards, 2 kick returns for 46 yards in the Bears 24-17 loss to the Titans
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Two tackles in the Lions 34-20 loss to the Vikings
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One catch for 12 yards in the Falcons 34-27 win over the Broncos
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had four tackles in the Steelers 24-19 win over the Cowboys
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle didn't have a tackle in the Saints 38-3 win over the Bucs
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — Vickers didn’t have a tackle in the Raiders 31-26 win over the Chargers.
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten had one catch in the Raiders 31-26 win over the Chargers