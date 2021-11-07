VFL in the NFL report -- week 9

How did the former Vols fare in the 9th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 2 tackles in the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 3 catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 27-25 loss to the Falcons

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had an INT and a PBU in the Dolphins 17-9 win over the Texans.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 44.8 yards a punt in the Falcons 27-25 win over the Saints

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Rams 28-16

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson didn’t have a tackle in the Browns 41-16 win over the Bengals

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 31-17 loss to the Cardinals

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 24-6 win over the Panthers

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, and 4 receptions for 54 yards in the Saints 27-25 loss to the Falcons

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 5 tackles including one for loss in the 49ers 31-17 loss to the Cardinals

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 5 punts for an average of 41.4 yards a punt in the Dolphins 17-9 win over the Texans

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 2 catches for 22 yards in the Chargers 27-24 win over the Eagles

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 6 catches for 126 yards, 9 rushes for 10 yards, and 3 kick returns for an average of 21.7 yards in the Falcons 27-25 win over the Saints

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions had a bye

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat the Packers 13-7

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker had one catch for 5 yards in the Vikings 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Monday night

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —The Seahawks had a bye

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Saints 27-25 loss to the Falcons

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad