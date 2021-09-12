VFL in the NFL reports week 1

How did the former Vols fare in the first week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Three tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 32-6 win over the Falcons.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —One catch for 14 yards in the Saints 38-3 win over the Packers.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman didn’t have a tackle n the Dolphins 17-16 win over the Patriots.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Cardinals 38-13.

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 3 tackles in the Browns 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 41-33 win over the Lions.

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson had 2 tackle in the Broncos 27-13 win over the Giants.

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson didn’t have a catch or a carry in the Patriots 17-16 loss to the Dolphins.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 20 carries for 83 yards, 3 catches for 8 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 38-3 win over the Packers.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Did not play Sunday due to a knee injury

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy averaged 45 yards a punt in the Dolphins 17-16 win over the Patriots

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — One catch for 17 yards in the Chargers 20-16 win over the Redskins.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Seven rushes for 54 yards, two catches for 13 yards, a tackle, a fumble recovery and a kickoff return for 25 yards in the Falcons 32-6 loss to the Eagles.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had one tackle in the Lions 41-33 loss to the 49ers.

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Browns 33-29

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Five tackles including 2 for loss in the Steelers 23-16 win over the Bills

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Two tackles including his first career sack in the Seahawks 28-16 win over the Colts.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 2 tackles in the Saints 38-3 win over the Packers

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad