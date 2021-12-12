VFL in the NFL Week 14

How did the former Vols fare in the 14th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles had a bye

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 2 catches for 34 yards in the Saints 30-9 win over the Jets

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins had a bye

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt was placed on the COVID list this week.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Jaguars 20-0

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson, who’s battling a knee injury, didn’t have a tackle in the Browns 24-22 win over the Ravens

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 3 catches for 46 yards in the 49ers 26-23 overtime win over the Bengals

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — The Patriots had a bye

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 27 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, also 4 catches for 25 yards in the Saints 30-9 win over the Jets.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins had a bye

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 5 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers 37-21 win over the Giants

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, and 2 catches for yard in the Falcons 29-21 win over the Panthers

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had 3 tackles including a sack in the Jets 30-9 loss to the Saints

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin was inactive

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs beat the Raiders 48-9

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 36-28 win over the Steelers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 4 tackles and a PBU in the Steelers 36-28 loss to the Vikings

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor had a sack in the Seahawks 33-13 win over the Texans

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 3 tackles in the Saints 30-9 win over the Jets

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior was inactive on Sunday

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad