How did the former Vols fare in week three of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles in the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Lions.

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —The Bears play the Redskins Monday night.

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles and 3 PBU’s in the Lions 27-24 win over the Eagles

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for a 47.5 yard average in the Vikings 34-14 win over the Raiders

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for a 44 yard average in the Chiefs 33-28 win over the Ravens

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Chiefs 33-28

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 20-7 win over the Titans

Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers lost to the 49ers 24-20

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Chargers 27-20

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden was inactive on Sunday

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is out with a foot injury

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson was inactive on Sunday

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad

Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown to go with 9 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. All total: 25 touches for 161 yards and two scores in the Saints 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t record a tackle in the Steelers 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 24-20 win over the Steelers

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for a 48.3 yard average in the Panthers 38-20 win over the Cardinals

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears playing the Redskins Monday night

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Jets 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 27-24 win over the Eagles.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Three catches for 12 yards in the Falcons 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t record a tackle in the Steelers 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —A tackle for loss in the Saints 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Three catches for 54 yards in the Cowboys 31-6 win over the Dolphins