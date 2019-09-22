VFL in the NFL week 3 report
How did the former Vols fare in week three of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles in the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —The Bears play the Redskins Monday night.
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Three tackles and 3 PBU’s in the Lions 27-24 win over the Eagles
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Two punts for a 47.5 yard average in the Vikings 34-14 win over the Raiders
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Two punts for a 44 yard average in the Chiefs 33-28 win over the Ravens
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Chiefs 33-28
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Jacksonville Jaguars – Dobbs didn’t play in the Jaguars 20-7 win over the Titans
Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers lost to the 49ers 24-20
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Chargers 27-20
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden was inactive on Sunday
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Jackson is out with a foot injury
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James is out with a knee injury
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson was inactive on Sunday
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad
Colton Jumper, lb, New Orleans Saints — Jumper is on injured reserve
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown to go with 9 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. All total: 25 touches for 161 yards and two scores in the Saints 33-27 win over the Seahawks.
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t record a tackle in the Steelers 24-20 loss to the 49ers.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 24-20 win over the Steelers
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Three punts for a 48.3 yard average in the Panthers 38-20 win over the Cardinals
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – The Bears playing the Redskins Monday night
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —Phillips had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Jets 30-14 loss to the Patriots.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 27-24 win over the Eagles.
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Three catches for 12 yards in the Falcons 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t record a tackle in the Steelers 24-20 loss to the 49ers.
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —A tackle for loss in the Saints 33-27 win over the Seahawks.
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys —Three catches for 54 yards in the Cowboys 31-6 win over the Dolphins