VFLs in the NBA: Tobias Harris, Grant Williams duel in head-to-head clash
Tennessee basketball is well-represented at the next level. The Vols have a group of former stars shining in the NBA from seasoned veterans to newcomers.
This includes Tobias Harris of the 76ers and Grant Williams of the Hornets. On Friday, the pair were matched up against each other and led their respective teams.
TOBIAS HARRIS
Harris took over the game without star center Joel Embiid on the floor. While the reigning MVP recovers from injury, it's been up to Harris and guard Tyrese Maxey to carry the load.
On Friday, Harris was virtually unstoppable. He went off for 31 points in 40 minutes of play and dished out four assists on the offensive end. While adding 12 rebounds to notch a double-double and coming up with two steals and a block, his +/- was raised to +31 on the night.
This was Harris' biggest offensive output since dropping 37 on Jan. 12 against the Kings.
GRANT WILLIAMS
Friday marked Williams' just ninth game with the Hornets. He was previously with the Mavericks before getting moved at the trade deadline.
While this wouldn't be the biggest offensive output since the move, it was his most efficient night. Williams didn't miss a shot going 6-for-6 from the field including a made 3-pointer. This resulted in a 13-point night.
On top of the perfect night of shooting, he added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. This added up to a +/- of +14 which was by far the highest on the team.
FINAL RESULT
Ultimately, Harris' squad got the upper hand in this meeting. The 76ers held on to win 121-114 despite it being just a two-point game with two minutes remaining.
Philadelphia now sits at 34-25 and in fifth place in the East. Charlotte is at 15-45 and in 13th of 15th in the conference.
