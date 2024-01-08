The 2023-24 NFL season is over. It was another year of success for former Tennessee standouts at the next level. Here were some of the top performers. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

RB - Alvin Kamara (Saints)

The biggest star in the NFL out of Tennessee is Alvin Kamara. After serving a suspension to begin the year, he picked up where he left off in previous seasons. In 13 games, Kamara rushed for 694 yards and posted 466 through the air. This was good for a total of six touchdowns. The Saints finished 9-8 on the year but missed out on the playoffs.

LB - Byron Young (Rams)

Despite being the lowest pick of Vols in the 2023 NFL draft, Byron Young had the best season of the rookie class from Tennessee. With the Rams, Young was a key piece of the defense. He finished with 61 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery. His eight sacks was second most in the league only behind teammate Kobie Turner. Young looks to be a key piece of the defense going forward for Los Angeles beginning in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

LB - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions)

The lone Pro Bowler out of Tennessee is Jalen Reeves-Maybin. This year was his return to the Lions after five years in Detroit and one with the Texans. Reeves-Maybin posted 20 tackles and a sack on the year. However, he made his way to the Pro Bowl as the NFC's pick for special teamer. In this role, he was often looked at as the go-to option for trick plays. His season will continue in the playoffs with the Lions winning the NFC North —its first division title since 1993.

WR - Josh Palmer (Chargers)

It was a rough season for the Chargers that featured its coaching being fired during the year. However, a bright spot was Josh Palmer. The wide receiver was only healthy for 11 games but managed 581 yards and two touchdowns on 38 catches. Palmer projects to be a solid second or third option for Los Angeles going forward despite missing the playoffs this year.

QB - Josh Dobbs (Vikings)

For a period of the season, there was no player getting more attention than Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. He started the season with the Cardinals but was moved to Minnesota to be the starter. Dobbs played eight games for Arizona while completing 62.8% of passes for 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for three scores. In five games with the Vikings, he completed 62.9% of passes for 895 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for three more scores. Dobbs was ultimately benched although Minnesota went on to miss the playoffs.

OL - Trey Smith (Chiefs)

Trey Smith continues to look like the steal of the 2021 draft. He played and started in all 17 games for the Chiefs at right guard. According to PFF, Smith notched a season grade of 72.3. This came through a 74 mark in the run game and a 65.7 mark in pass protection. Kansas City earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will host a home game in the first round.

CB - Alontae Taylor (Saints)

Another young and budding star out of Tennessee is cornerback Alontae Taylor. The Saints defensive back came on strong down the stretch with interceptions in the final two games. Taylor finished his second professional season with 75 tackles, a sack, forced fumble and two interceptions. New Orleans missed the playoffs.

OL - Darnell Wright (Bears)