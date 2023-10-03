Week Four of the NFL season is in the books and Tennessee was once again well represented. Let's dive into who stood out the most this week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Kamara makes season debut

To begin the season, the Vols' most popular current NFL player, Alvin Kamara, was suspended. Due to an off the field incident that 'violated the league's personal conduct policy,' he was forced to miss the first three games of the year. In Week Four, Kamara made his highly anticipated debut. In the Saints blowout loss to the Bucaneers, Kamara proved to still be versatile. He received 11 carries while gaining 51 yards and caught 13 passes for a total of 33 yards. There is still rust that needs to be shook off, but he looked solid in his return.

Dobbs and Jennings' teams play on anniversary of hail mary

As the Cardinals starter, Josh Dobbs has exceeded nearly everyone's expectations. Surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the NFL, Dobbs has led Arizona to a better than expected start behind his impressive play. In his fourth start of the year, he squared off against one of the best defenses in the 49ers. This didn't stop him from completing 28-of-41 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, though. He also picked up 48 yards on the ground in 12 rushes while never turning the ball over. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel feels Tennessee's bye week comes at the 'right time' On the other sideline, Jauan Jennings was inactive. However, he met up with Dobbs after the game. Coincidentally, it coincided with the anniversary of the pair connecting on a hail mary to beat Georgia in 2016.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXN0ZXJkYXkgd2FzIHRoZSA3LXllYXIgYW5uaXZlcnNhcnkgb2Yg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3NoX2RvYmJzMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9zaF9kb2JiczE8L2E+ICZhbXA7IEphdWFu IEplbm5pbmdzIGNvbm5lY3Rpbmcgb24gYSBIYWlsIE1hcnkgcGFzcyB0aGF0 IGxpZnRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB0 byBhIG1pcmFjbGUgd2luIGF0IEdlb3JnaWE8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSB0d28gY29u bmVjdGVkIGFnYWluIGZvbGxvd2luZyB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkmIzM5O3MgQ2FyZGlu YWxzLTQ5ZXJzIGdhbWUgaW4gU2FudGEgQ2xhcmEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzRMNjhDempydFoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80TDY4Q3pqcnRaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1hSYWZFck1MciI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dYUmFmRXJNTHI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyayBEYWx0b24g KEBDYXJkc01hcmtEKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh cmRzTWFya0Qvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDg5MTYyMDY2NTUzOTgxMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Palmer steps up after teammate's injury

With Mike Williams suffering an injury, the Chargers needed help at wide receiver. They got it from former Vol Josh Palmer. After a circus catch for a touchdown the week prior, Palmer followed it up with a solid game. He caught three balls for 77 yards in the win over the Raiders. However, he never found the end zone. Palmer is by no means a star in the NFL, but he is carving out a role. His sure hands and athletic ability make him a solid third option.

Smith goes viral with pancake block

Inexplicably, Trey Smith went in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Every Sunday, he makes the 31 teams who passed up on him look silly. As the starting right guard, Smith is constantly making highlight plays. In the Chiefs' Sunday night win over the Jets, he went viral again. This time, it was a run block where he laid out a defensive back to free up the field for his running back.