VFLs in the NFL: Alvin Kamara returns from suspension
Week Four of the NFL season is in the books and Tennessee was once again well represented.
Let's dive into who stood out the most this week.
Kamara makes season debut
To begin the season, the Vols' most popular current NFL player, Alvin Kamara, was suspended. Due to an off the field incident that 'violated the league's personal conduct policy,' he was forced to miss the first three games of the year.
In Week Four, Kamara made his highly anticipated debut.
In the Saints blowout loss to the Bucaneers, Kamara proved to still be versatile. He received 11 carries while gaining 51 yards and caught 13 passes for a total of 33 yards.
There is still rust that needs to be shook off, but he looked solid in his return.
Dobbs and Jennings' teams play on anniversary of hail mary
As the Cardinals starter, Josh Dobbs has exceeded nearly everyone's expectations. Surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the NFL, Dobbs has led Arizona to a better than expected start behind his impressive play.
In his fourth start of the year, he squared off against one of the best defenses in the 49ers. This didn't stop him from completing 28-of-41 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, though. He also picked up 48 yards on the ground in 12 rushes while never turning the ball over.
On the other sideline, Jauan Jennings was inactive. However, he met up with Dobbs after the game.
Coincidentally, it coincided with the anniversary of the pair connecting on a hail mary to beat Georgia in 2016.
Palmer steps up after teammate's injury
With Mike Williams suffering an injury, the Chargers needed help at wide receiver. They got it from former Vol Josh Palmer.
After a circus catch for a touchdown the week prior, Palmer followed it up with a solid game. He caught three balls for 77 yards in the win over the Raiders. However, he never found the end zone.
Palmer is by no means a star in the NFL, but he is carving out a role. His sure hands and athletic ability make him a solid third option.
Smith goes viral with pancake block
Inexplicably, Trey Smith went in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Every Sunday, he makes the 31 teams who passed up on him look silly.
As the starting right guard, Smith is constantly making highlight plays. In the Chiefs' Sunday night win over the Jets, he went viral again.
This time, it was a run block where he laid out a defensive back to free up the field for his running back.
