VFLs in the NFL: Josh Dobbs' magical season continues with Vikings
While the college season winds down, the NFL season has just passed the midway point.
The trade deadline is now in the past and former Tennessee standouts are getting comfortable in the roles they play for their teams across the league.
Here is who stood out this past weekend.
Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to victory
One of the biggest storylines in the NFL this year has been the emergence of Josh Dobbs. The quarterback began the season with the Cardinals but was dealt to the Vikings where he has been the talk of the league.
Last week, Dobbs came in off the bench and led Minnesota to victory. This week, he was the starter and once again dazzled.
Through the air, Dobbs completed 23-of-34 pass attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he added 44 yards and a score on eight rushes.
This effort was enough to take down the Saints.
However, on the New Orleans defense was a familiar opponent. Alontae Taylor never shared a collegiate field with Dobbs but both players are former Vols. In the secondary, Taylor recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and two passes defended.
An opponent who did share the field at Neyland Stadium with Dobbs was Alvin Kamara. The Saints' running back got nine carries for 42 yards and caught seven passes for 33 yards.
Cedric Tillman pancakes a defender
Outside of Dobbs, the biggest highlight of Sunday afternoon was Cedric Tillman's pancake block.
In pass protection, Tillman laid out a rusher and stared him down before continuing the play.
Tillman didn't catch a pass but was targeted three times in the game. The Browns would beat their division rival Ravens 33-31.
