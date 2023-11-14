While the college season winds down, the NFL season has just passed the midway point. The trade deadline is now in the past and former Tennessee standouts are getting comfortable in the roles they play for their teams across the league. Here is who stood out this past weekend. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to victory

One of the biggest storylines in the NFL this year has been the emergence of Josh Dobbs. The quarterback began the season with the Cardinals but was dealt to the Vikings where he has been the talk of the league. Last week, Dobbs came in off the bench and led Minnesota to victory. This week, he was the starter and once again dazzled. Through the air, Dobbs completed 23-of-34 pass attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he added 44 yards and a score on eight rushes.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KT1NILiBET0JCUy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VVaDha Ym5USTciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VVWg4WmJuVEk3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJ5YW4gU3lsdmlhIChAUnlhblRTeWx2aWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhblRTeWx2aWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM3ODIyMDk2OTYz ODM0MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This effort was enough to take down the Saints. However, on the New Orleans defense was a familiar opponent. Alontae Taylor never shared a collegiate field with Dobbs but both players are former Vols. In the secondary, Taylor recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and two passes defended. An opponent who did share the field at Neyland Stadium with Dobbs was Alvin Kamara. The Saints' running back got nine carries for 42 yards and caught seven passes for 33 yards.

Cedric Tillman pancakes a defender

Outside of Dobbs, the biggest highlight of Sunday afternoon was Cedric Tillman's pancake block. In pass protection, Tillman laid out a rusher and stared him down before continuing the play.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWRyaWMgVGlsbG1hbiDwn6WeIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9abllZMHZ4RUZPIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vWm5ZWTB2eEVGTzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIFN5bHZpYSAoQFJ5YW5UU3lsdmlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5UU3lsdmlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzNzgy OTI1MTU2NTEyMjM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEy LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=