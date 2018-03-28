CHARLOTTE — Jeremy Pruitt is looking for fast, playmaking linebackers to turnaround Tennessee's defense, and 4-star Ostia Ekwonu from Providence Day (N.C.) certainly fits the description.

The 2019 prospect holds offers from UT, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and many others after an impressive junior season with more than 100 tackles and four sacks, as well as 13 touchdowns and 500 yards rushing.

Ekwonu plans on visiting the Vols soon and compared his game to a pair of All-American linebackers Pruitt recruited to Alabama and Georgia.