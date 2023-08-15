Tennessee football held its 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning at Haslam Field in preparation for the 2023 season.

Following practice, Vols DB coach Willie Martinez, as well as players Brandon Turnage, Andre Turrentine, Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Warren Burrell, met with the media to discuss fall camp.

VolReport was on Rocky Top for Tennessee's practice and shares a handful of interviews below along with our recap of the day.