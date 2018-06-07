When you run a sub 4.4 at multiple camps in the last few weeks, your phone is going to start ringing and that's exactly what has happen to North Chesterfield, Virginia athlete Jaden Payoute.



Payoute's workouts resulted in seven offers in one day.

“Yea, it's been crazy for sure,” Payoute said. “I have been to three camps and at every camp I ran a 4.3 and jumped an 11(foot)-10 (inch) broadjump so I guess the word is getting out.”

One of the biggest surprise offers for the 6-3, 190 pound athlete was from the Vols.

“The Tennessee offer has probably surprised me the most because it really came out of no where,” Payoute said. “They came by my school in the spring, but I wasn't there. I was on the way to the Penn Relays. They talked to my coaches. Then the other day they sent me a message and asked me to call them. I gave them a call and they offered.”

Tennessee is not foreign to the receiver/defensive back.

“I went there last year for a camp and it was very nice. It's an impressive place,” Payoute offered. “I'm planning on coming back down there pretty soon. I definitely want to get back down there and visit with the new staff.”

Payoute admits he would have already been doing some more research on the Vols if he would have had an inkling that an offer was coming.

“I have spoken with Coach (Brian) Neidermeyer on the phone and I know a little about coach Pruitt from his days at Alabama,” Payoute said.

The other surprise offer for Payoute was from the in-state Hokies.

“Virginia Tech was a surprise too. I went to Blacksburg my 9th grade year. One of my former high school teammates, Rayshard Ashby, plays up there now. I probably have a little better feel for Virginia Tech than some other schools,” Payoute explained.

With options growing daily and the fact that Payoute is suddenly becoming a national type recruit, his approach to the recruiting process hasn't changed.

“I just keep it the same and act the same towards everybody because you don't know what can happen in the future,” Payoute said. “You just have to keep doors open and I want to have a good relationship with all the schools I talk to.

“I plan on sitting down with my parents and talk to them about schools and decide on the one's I want to take an official to. You only get five so you want to make sure you are visiting the right schools for you. I might end up 1 or 2 officials pretty soon.”

In terms of a position, Payoute is open to either side of the ball and many are just recruiting as an athlete. For now, the Richmond native is just trying to get a handle on what has happened the last few weeks.

“It has sunk in some, but not all the way yet because it's taken me by surprise like wow,” Payoute offered.