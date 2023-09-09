Tennessee will take the field for the first time in Neyland Stadium during the 2023 season on Saturday night. During the game against Austin Peay, plenty of recruits will be in attendance as they take their visit to watch Josh Heupel and the Vols. Here's the complete list of visitors. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

2024 VISITORS

Four-star linebacker target Chris Cole will take his official visit to Tennessee this weekend hours before a Sunday decision. Assistant coaches Brian Jean-Mary and Jerry Mack attended Salem's game on Friday night, featuring Cole and teammate, and Vols commit, Peyton Lewis. Now, they will host Cole as the sole official visitor, hoping to leave the last impression. Georgia and USC have some reasons for optimism heading into this visit, as well.

Boo Carter has had an excellent start to his senior season, making an early case for Mr. Football contention. Off the field, the four-star has led Tennessee's peer recruiting efforts and will be back in Knoxville this weekend.

Tennessee's newest commit, Jordan Ross, is expected to be back in town on an unofficial visit. The blue-chip edge rusher recently decided to move up his timeline and go all-in with Tennessee. This will be his first trip back since announcing a commitment.

Kaleb Beasley has had a stellar start to his senior season at Lipscomb Academy and is also expected to be in attendance. The four-star is one of the better corners in this class and is a huge part of the 2024 class.

Kaleb Beasley's teammate, Edwin Spillman, leads the linebacker group in this class for Tennessee. He has also had a strong start to the season, making several highlight hits. The four-star is a key piece to the class and is expected to be on Rocky Top this weekend.

Carson Gentle was one of the first commits in the 2024 class for Tennessee and remains locked in. The in-state product is expected to be in attendance for this game.

2025 VISITORS