VolQuest - Vol assistant Graham off recruiting road in 2020

It’s unclear when the NCAA will open back up recruiting allowing coaches to be on the road. Currently the dead period runs till August 31st.

If and when the dead period ends, Tennessee running backs coach Jay Graham will not be allowed on the road due to a show cause handed down by the NCAA.

Graham as well as Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher were giving six-month show cause penalties.

For Graham that means a ban of all off-campus recruiting activities for the fall 2020 contact period.

Tennessee said in a statement released that they were aware of the investigation involving Graham when they hired him.

“During the process of hiring Coach Jay Graham, we were made aware of the circumstances at his previous institution, and we vetted it thoroughly in accordance with NCAA and SEC bylaws. We established and maintain extremely high confidence in Coach Graham’s commitment to compliance and are proud to have him on our staff."

Graham has already served the other parts of his punishment which included a 9-day ban on phone calls, emails or texts with prospects in January 2020. Also he had a reduction of three off-campus recruiting contact days from December 2019-January 2020.

Graham also has additional one on one rules education.

The show cause is for recruiting only and doesn’t appear to affect Graham’s ability to coach in the fall of 2020 provided there is a football season.