VolQuest - Vol basketball shut down through next week

After receiving Monday's COVID-19 test results, the Tennessee men's basketball program is extending its pause on team activities. The Volunteers will not travel to Indianapolis for next week's Jimmy V Classic, where they were scheduled to face top-ranked Gonzaga.

Tennessee announced on Monday that they would not play the Vol Classic this week in Knoxville after head coach Rick Barnes and others in the program had tested positive for COVID.

Tennessee also will not play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4—a game that had been reported but was never officially announced due to the contract not yet being finalized.

If testing goes in the right direction the program hopes to return to the court to practice a week from Saturday (Dec. 5th). As of now the first game is currently scheduled to be played against Cincinnati at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 12th.

The Lady Vols are scheduled to open their season this Saturday at home against Western Kentucky.

The football program's game with Vanderbilt that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed with hopes of playing the game in December.