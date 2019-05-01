Volquest.com

Transfer portal has become the catch word in college athletics the last six months or so and many have wondered if any more football players are going to enter the portal. None of Jeremy Pruitt’s players have entered the portal since March. But Wednesday, a Tennessee basketball player did put his name in the transfer window.

Post player Derrick Walker, Jr. has entered the portal and is looking for a new school. The sophomore offered a lot of promise coming off his freshman season where he averaged 8.8 minutes a game scoring a career high 10 points at South Carolina.

Walker’s sophomore season was disappointing as he averaged playing less than six minutes a game and only scored 25 points all season.

Walker’s departure means that opportunities are there for D.J. Burns and this is a critical off-season for him.

On the football front, no one new has entered the portal, but the program did have a departure on Wednesday as offensive lineman Eric Crosby announced he was retiring from football. The redshirt sophomore from Virginia never appear in a game for the Vols in his two years on campus.