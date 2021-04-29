VolQuest - Vol host 'Cats in another key SEC series









Tennessee is looking to bounce back from its second midweek loss of the season as it hosts SEC East foe Kentucky to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a three game series.





The Vols will have to put the loss behind them quickly as they face the Wildcats in a Thursday-Sunday series, Tennessee’s first of the season.





Kentucky enters the weekend series coming off its biggest series win of the year. After dropping the series opener to Alabama, the Wildcats bounced back winning both games of a Sunday double header to take the series.





Kentucky travels to Knoxville with a 25-13 (9-9 SEC) record, sitting squarely on the bubble as D1Baseball’s first team out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. While Kentucky has compiled a .500 record in SEC play, the easy part of the Wildcats’ schedule is past and Kentucky will take on the top of the SEC East (Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida,

Vanderbilt) to end the season.





At the plate, Kentucky has displayed a balanced offense, recording a .289 batting average that ranks fourth in the SEC and 48 homers that ranks ninth in the conference.





“Other than the guys who we’re familiar with in their lineup there’s still some preparation to be done there,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “The one thing you know is they have a kid from St. Louis, my hometown, in their lineup who’s incredibly dangerous and a real force at the plate and a good kid, (Coltyn) Kessler is his name and he’s a real star in this league. T.J. Collett has been there forever and he was one of the top recruits in the country in high school but it’s been until now this year for him to be healthy.

There’s a couple other guys too who are familiar faces from when we last played them— there’s been some time but there’s some really good position players there.”





A star is exactly what Kessler has been for the Wildcats. The senior catcher is hitting 394 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. His impressive batting average has been even better in conference play where he’s hitting .406.





Behind Kessler, Austin Schultz and first baseman T.J. Collett have been Kentucky’s most productive hitters. Schultz, the Wildcats’ leadoff man, is hitting .344 with 16 stolen bases on 18 attempts. On top of the speed, Schultz has shown some pop in his bat, hitting four homers this season.





Collet has been Kentucky’s best power hitter, going deep 14 times while driving in 46 runs and maintaining a .319 batting average.





Oraj Anu and John Rhodea help Collet provide power to the Kentucky lineup, hitting seven and eight home runs respectively.





Sophomore Cole Stupp will get the ball for Kentucky on Thursday night to open the series. Stupp has been the Wildcats’ Friday night starter all season where he’s posted a 4-3 record and 3.18 ERA. Amidst a pitching staff that has struggled to go deep into games, Stupp’s longevity has stood out where he’s pitched 56.2 innings in nine starts. Stupp will match up with Tennessee’s Chad Dallas.





Kentucky’s Friday night starter has not been announced as the Wildcats’ have started three different pitchers in the second game of SEC series this year. One of those pitchers in former Farragut standout Ryan Hagenow. The freshman has recorded a 2.74 ERA in 23 innings pitched this season.





The last two weeks, senior Sean Harner has started the middle game for Kentucky. The right handed pitcher has a 2-0 record and 5.40 ERA on the season. In his two SEC starts, Harner allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings against Georgia and two earned runs in six innings against Alabama.





Whoever starts for the Wildcats on Friday will match up with Tennessee LHP Will Heflin.





RHP Zack Lee will pitch in the series finale for Kentucky. The sophomore has recorded a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings pitched this season. Walks and getting deep into games has been Lee’s shortcomings as he’s given up 10 free bases and is averaging just 4.2 innings pitched per start. Lee will match up with Tennessee freshman Blade Tidwell.





“Their pitchers were huge for them on Sunday in their doubleheader sweep of Alabama,” Vitello said. “Not the day before but the game before they had given up a lot of runs and then next thing you know they only used three pitcher and slammed the door on a good Alabama offense.”





In the bullpen, look for freshman Austin Strickland (2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched) and senior Daniel Harper (2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched) to receive the lion’s share of the work.





The weekend series will begin Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Game two of the series is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. ET Saturday and will be streamed on SEC

Network+.