After multiple trips to Knoxville in the last two months, Cartersville, Georgia tight end Jackson Lowe pulled the trigger on Friday afternoon by committing to Tennessee. It was the school that just felt right as he chose the Vols over Clemson.

"It just felt right," Lowe said. "I feel like they are changing thing there. It just feels like a family there and I know coach Pruitt is going to change things. I have a lot of fun when I'm there. I love the people there and the love that the Tennessee fanbase has is just great."

Lowe committed to Tennessee's coaching staff last weekend before returning back home. It's his time with the staff that is special and when he told them that he was in, there was plenty of excitement.

"They were all giving me hugs," Lowe said. "(Pruitt) told me that he could finally get a good nights rest (laughs)."

Credit first year tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer for Lowe's commitment to Rocky Top. He's been relentless in just a few months on the job and showcases both the ability to be light hearted and stern.

"I like that off the field he is the funniest guy I know," Lowe said. "On the field, he's all serious and about it. It was good to see him coach. I thought he was gonig to be more soft because when I was around him he is all funny. Seeing him coach, he gets after it and he gets on them when they aren't doing something right . I like that."



