VolReport staff picks: No. 11 Tennessee at Florida
Tennessee – which is off to a 2-0 start to the 2023 college football season – will jump into SEC play on Saturday night as it takes on Florida (1-1) in The Swamp of Gainesville. The Vols enter the matchup against their longtime rival as 6-point favorites over the Gators and hope to come back to Knoxville with a marquee win.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Gators? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
It's no secret that Tennessee has had its fair share of struggles against Florida in games played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Everyone knows that. Although the Gators have been tough for the Vols to beat in The Swamp, I just can't see Josh Heupel's squad losing to this Florida team. Tennessee is much, much better than Florida – and the fact that the Vols' overall makeup is just so much stronger than the Gators' shows me no signs of an upset taking place Saturday night. It's not happening.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 27
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
Tennessee shakes off two rocky starts with an early lead, but the Gators won’t go away easy at home. I expect the Vols to make big plays down the stretch to pull away in the fourth quarter and snap 20 years of misery in The Swamp.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 34, Florida 20
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
Josh Heupel’s Tennessee teams don’t care about the past. Leave the losing streak in Gainesville behind as the Vols get SEC play started on a high note. The Gators aren’t the typical team that has caused Tennessee trouble, and the Vols should win by two scores.
Ryan's pick: Tennessee 34, Florida 24
