No. 13 Tennessee (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) – which is coming off a win over UConn – will step back into SEC play on Saturday and take on a strong No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) team on the road in Columbia. The Vols enter the matchup as narrow two-point favorites over the Tigers. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Tigers? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

This is about as even of a matchup you can get – there's no question about it. Tennessee and Missouri are both heading into the weekend sporting the same exact records, and both sides have performed at very similar levels throughout the 2023 season. With that being said, we should be in store for a pretty exciting contest on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. Early into the Josh Heupel Era, the Vols haven't had any trouble beating Missouri – but this Tigers team is much, much better. Just two-point favorites as of now, Tennessee will certainly have to play at a high level in order to leave Columbia with a victory. Eli Drinkwitz's squad has quite the offensive firepower, so the Vols' defense will have to put together a strong outing. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 34, Missouri 28

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

Missouri’s offense is good, particularly in the red zone. If the Tigers get inside the 20-yard-line, they can score. The good news for Tennessee is I think its offense is much more equipped now to win in a shootout than it was even a month ago. Joe Milton III and the receiving corps are clicking at the right time and though the defense has struggled the last three weeks, I think they get just enough stops to make the difference. Noah's pick: Tennessee 38, Missouri 33



RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

Under Josh Heupel, the Vols haven’t had any issues with Missouri. The coach has laid over 60 points on the Tigers in both years with Tennessee leading to blowout wins. While I don’t see a lopsided differential this time around, I’ll take Heupel to improve to 3-0 over Eli Drinkwitz. Joe Milton III is playing the best he has in his career as the connection with his receivers is taking form. Jaylen Wright and the run game have been virtually impossible to stop, as well. If the defense can slow down Missouri, Tennessee will win its biggest game of the season. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 35, Missouri 31

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER