Tennessee (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) – which is coming off a win over Texas A&M – will play a monumental SEC game against longtime opponent Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Vols enter the matchup as nine-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Tide? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Alabama has had Tennessee's number for quite some time. There's no denying that. Prior to last season's marquee win for the Vols over the Tide in Knoxville, Alabama had absolutely dominated the long-standing SEC series. However, things have changed, and it's now evident that Josh Heupel's Vols program can compete with Nick Saban's. It's hard for anyone to beat Alabama inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, so Tennessee's hands will certainly be full in that regard on Saturday. Aside from that note, this season's Crimson Tide squad has been up-and-down, so it's hard to predict which type of Alabama team will show up this weekend. But, as far it goes for Tennessee, the Vols simply need to show up to the stadium with the right mindset and play their type of game. It's clear that Tennessee has what it takes to record another win over Alabama, but can the Vols pull it off for a second straight year? We'll see. Tyler's pick: Alabama 24, Tennessee 21

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

After both teams combined for 101 points a year ago, the 106th installment of the Third Saturday in October will be a defensive battle. The Vols proved they can win these kinds of games under Josh Heupel last week against Texas A&M, and while I expect communication improvement on the road, I think the Crimson Tide have the edge at home. Noah's pick: Alabama 26, Tennessee 20

RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

Heading into this edition of The Third Saturday in October, the teams on both sidelines have been tough to predict week-to-week. Tennessee has traded in its explosive offense for one of the country’s most effective defenses, while Alabama hasn’t looked like it’s typical dominant self – despite just a single out-of-conference loss. However, with the Vols previously showing an inability to stay out of their own way on the road, it’s tough to have much faith that the offense will consistently be able to move the ball. If the game was in Neyland Stadium, it may be a different story, but I lean toward the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Expect the Vols’ defense to spend a lot of time in Alabama’s backfield, but Jalen Milroe to be elusive and tough to bring down in a much-lower scoring affair than last season. Ryan's pick: Alabama 28, Tennessee 20

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER