VolReport staff picks: No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama
Tennessee (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) – which is coming off a win over Texas A&M – will play a monumental SEC game against longtime opponent Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Vols enter the matchup as nine-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Tide? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
Alabama has had Tennessee's number for quite some time. There's no denying that. Prior to last season's marquee win for the Vols over the Tide in Knoxville, Alabama had absolutely dominated the long-standing SEC series. However, things have changed, and it's now evident that Josh Heupel's Vols program can compete with Nick Saban's.
It's hard for anyone to beat Alabama inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, so Tennessee's hands will certainly be full in that regard on Saturday. Aside from that note, this season's Crimson Tide squad has been up-and-down, so it's hard to predict which type of Alabama team will show up this weekend.
But, as far it goes for Tennessee, the Vols simply need to show up to the stadium with the right mindset and play their type of game. It's clear that Tennessee has what it takes to record another win over Alabama, but can the Vols pull it off for a second straight year?
We'll see.
Tyler's pick: Alabama 24, Tennessee 21
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
After both teams combined for 101 points a year ago, the 106th installment of the Third Saturday in October will be a defensive battle. The Vols proved they can win these kinds of games under Josh Heupel last week against Texas A&M, and while I expect communication improvement on the road, I think the Crimson Tide have the edge at home.
Noah's pick: Alabama 26, Tennessee 20
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
Heading into this edition of The Third Saturday in October, the teams on both sidelines have been tough to predict week-to-week. Tennessee has traded in its explosive offense for one of the country’s most effective defenses, while Alabama hasn’t looked like it’s typical dominant self – despite just a single out-of-conference loss.
However, with the Vols previously showing an inability to stay out of their own way on the road, it’s tough to have much faith that the offense will consistently be able to move the ball. If the game was in Neyland Stadium, it may be a different story, but I lean toward the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Expect the Vols’ defense to spend a lot of time in Alabama’s backfield, but Jalen Milroe to be elusive and tough to bring down in a much-lower scoring affair than last season.
Ryan's pick: Alabama 28, Tennessee 20
DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER
This game could really go either way as both teams are very similar overall. This game can is going to come down to the trenches as the defensive front for the Vols is one of the best in the country, while Alabama is among the backend in terms of giving up pressure on the quarterback. The Vols will have to be effective in that aspect to keep the crowd a bit settled.
I expect a heavy dose of the run game, which has been the bread and butter of this year's Tennessee offense. Joe Milton – and the passing game – doesn't have to be elite, or the go-to, but if they can connect on just a few of their passing attempts, the pressure will be on the shoulders of Alabama.
This may be a great opportunity for the Vols – the best chance in recent years – to beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Dale's pick: Tennessee 27, Alabama 24
