VolReport staff picks: No. 17 Tennessee vs. UConn
No. 17 Tennessee (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) – which is coming off a win at Kentucky – will step out of SEC play on Saturday and host a struggling UConn (1-7 overall) team at Neyland Stadium. The Vols enter the matchup as 35-point favorites over the Huskies.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. How quickly will the Vols build a big lead and pull the starters this weekend? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
After playing on the road at Kentucky last week, Tennessee will be excited to get back in front of its electric home crowd Saturday on Rocky Top – even though the Vols will be facing a struggling non-conference opponent. That never seems to matter to Vol Nation; Neyland Stadium will still be rocking this weekend, even in a contest against a one-win opponent.
I expect Tennessee to start fast, quickly build a lopsided lead, and turn to its bench for most of the afternoon as it rolls to a seventh victory in 2023.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 52, UConn 14
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
A non-conference game that Tennessee can feel comfortable in and get a chance to give its two's and three's some significant playing time by the fourth quarter.
I think it serves as the biggest opportunity for the Vols’ secondary, which is coming off a down performance at Kentucky in its first game without Kamal Hadden.
Tennessee cruises and gets a much-needed tuneup before a critical final stretch.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 49, UConn 17
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
Tennessee has a chance to catch its breath.
While in the midst of their SEC schedule, the Vols can take a week to work on themselves before finishing out the season. UConn comes into this game with bowl eligibility off the table while being outmatched at every position.
Tennessee shouldn’t have much trouble during the game as it looks to answer some questions and give young players experience. Expect a fast start before reserves enter and the Vols cruise to victory.
Ryan's pick: Tennessee 45, UConn 10
