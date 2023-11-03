No. 17 Tennessee (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) – which is coming off a win at Kentucky – will step out of SEC play on Saturday and host a struggling UConn (1-7 overall) team at Neyland Stadium. The Vols enter the matchup as 35-point favorites over the Huskies. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. How quickly will the Vols build a big lead and pull the starters this weekend? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

After playing on the road at Kentucky last week, Tennessee will be excited to get back in front of its electric home crowd Saturday on Rocky Top – even though the Vols will be facing a struggling non-conference opponent. That never seems to matter to Vol Nation; Neyland Stadium will still be rocking this weekend, even in a contest against a one-win opponent. I expect Tennessee to start fast, quickly build a lopsided lead, and turn to its bench for most of the afternoon as it rolls to a seventh victory in 2023. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 52, UConn 14

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

A non-conference game that Tennessee can feel comfortable in and get a chance to give its two's and three's some significant playing time by the fourth quarter. I think it serves as the biggest opportunity for the Vols’ secondary, which is coming off a down performance at Kentucky in its first game without Kamal Hadden. Tennessee cruises and gets a much-needed tuneup before a critical final stretch. Noah's pick: Tennessee 49, UConn 17



RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR