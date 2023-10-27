VolReport staff picks: No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky
No. 21 Tennessee (5-2 overall, 2-2 SEC) – which is coming off a loss at Alabama – will play another crucial SEC game against longtime rival Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Vols enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites over the Wildcats.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or 'Cats? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
Under Josh Heupel's direction, Tennessee usually plays at a high level when coming off a loss. After suffering the loss to Alabama last week, I feel that the Vols will be much better on Saturday and ready to return to the win column. Tennessee has had much success against Kentucky over the years, and I don't expect that to change this time around.
While I think that the Wildcats will certainly challenge the Vols throughout the night, I fully believe that Heupel's club will be heading back to Knoxville with a victory.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 24
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
The Vols will end their road losing skid this weekend, but it won’t come easy. I’m expecting a slugfest – similar to the Texas A&M game – with both teams having to use long drives being their run game. But Tennessee will make enough explosive plays to take the lead and pull away late to reach bowl eligibility.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 17
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
Death, taxes and the Vols beating Kentucky.
While previous games make no impact on the current match, I expect Tennessee to continue its dominance in the rivalry. This would keep Josh Heupel undefeated against the Wildcats and 2-0 in Lexington, as well.
I expect the Vols to get out to another fast start, but come out of halftime focused and energized. The rush attack should get back on track, and Tennessee’s offense should do enough to win comfortably.
Ryan's pick: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 20
DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER
Both teams have had roller-coaster like seasons so far. The two teams have battled their fair share of adversities and, at this point, this is a huge game for both programs moving forward.
How will Kentucky plan to attack the Tennessee secondary with Kamal Hadden now out for the year? Does Tennessee snap and clear coming off a second-half meltdown loss to Alabama?
Now, the Vols are back on the road for the second game in a row. This game will test the Vols as it will be full of challenges. I expect Tennessee to once again rely heavily on the run game and, as we saw Joe Milton last week, he is beginning to get comfortable calling his number if needed a lot quicker. Milton's mobility could be a factor that really alters the game.
Dale's pick: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 21
