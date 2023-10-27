No. 21 Tennessee (5-2 overall, 2-2 SEC) – which is coming off a loss at Alabama – will play another crucial SEC game against longtime rival Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Vols enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites over the Wildcats. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or 'Cats? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Under Josh Heupel's direction, Tennessee usually plays at a high level when coming off a loss. After suffering the loss to Alabama last week, I feel that the Vols will be much better on Saturday and ready to return to the win column. Tennessee has had much success against Kentucky over the years, and I don't expect that to change this time around. While I think that the Wildcats will certainly challenge the Vols throughout the night, I fully believe that Heupel's club will be heading back to Knoxville with a victory. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 24

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

The Vols will end their road losing skid this weekend, but it won’t come easy. I’m expecting a slugfest – similar to the Texas A&M game – with both teams having to use long drives being their run game. But Tennessee will make enough explosive plays to take the lead and pull away late to reach bowl eligibility. Noah's pick: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 17

RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

Death, taxes and the Vols beating Kentucky. While previous games make no impact on the current match, I expect Tennessee to continue its dominance in the rivalry. This would keep Josh Heupel undefeated against the Wildcats and 2-0 in Lexington, as well. I expect the Vols to get out to another fast start, but come out of halftime focused and energized. The rush attack should get back on track, and Tennessee’s offense should do enough to win comfortably. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 20

