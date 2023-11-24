No. 21 Tennessee (7-4 overall, 3-4 SEC) – which is coming off a loss to Georgia – will close out its 2023 regular season on Saturday against Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as 27-point favorites over the Commodores. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or ‘Dores? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Vanderbilt has significantly struggled this season, and Tennessee isn’t going to have any problem rolling to a big win over the Commodores on Saturday. Everyone knows that. As for the Vols, they need to respond in a significant way after the way the past two weeks have gone. Tennessee can close out its regular season with a dominant performance, then head to bowl season with some momentum. It’ll be all Vols on Saturday at Neyland. Tyler’s pick: Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 14

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Tennessee coming off back-to-back losses, but the Vols should cruise in their regular season finale. Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC in a number of categories, including total offense, which Tennessee’s wounded defense should be able to take advantage of. Offensively, expect the Vols to reestablish their dominance in the run game. The Commodores are giving up 176 rush yards per game. Noah’s pick: Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 20

RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

Vanderbilt is not a good football team. The Commodores have two total wins at this point and are winless in SEC play. This, combined with the Vols’ frustration of losing two straight, could lead to it getting ugly in a hurry in Neyland Stadium. A year ago, Tennessee ran for 362 yards in Nashville while shutting out Vanderbilt. I’d be surprised if the run game and defense are as effective as last year, but it shouldn’t be too far off. This, combined with a possible get-right game for the pass game, has the makings of a blowout. It should be a great night for the seniors as they get sent off the right way. Ryan’s pick: Tennessee 49, Vanderbilt 7

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER